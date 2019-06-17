Allstate Corp Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Broadcom by 26,295.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone raised Broadcom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $265.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total value of $4,282,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,565,519. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

