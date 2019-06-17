Allstate Corp Sells 1,277 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,551,104 shares of company stock worth $275,456,299 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $181.33 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $517.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

