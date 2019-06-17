Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,812 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,812 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,310,914,000 after buying an additional 364,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,477,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,334,916,000 after buying an additional 300,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Express by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after buying an additional 8,136,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,705,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $925,141,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,861,060 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

