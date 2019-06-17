Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 22,461 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 88.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,461 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 933,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $81.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

