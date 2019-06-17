Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Shares of ASPS opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.88 million, a P/E ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Michael Linn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 467.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.