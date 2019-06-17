Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Raised by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 138.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

