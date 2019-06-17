Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCRY. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amcor Limited ADS in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor Limited ADS in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMCRY opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. Amcor Limited ADS has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Amcor Limited ADS Company Profile

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

