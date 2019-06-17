American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEL. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $2,277,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,650,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,601,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 333,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 132,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 186,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

