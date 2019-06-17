Analysts Set Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) PT at $27.75

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE:GEL opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.13 and a beta of 1.31. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,578.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $341,161.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,294.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,700 shares of company stock worth $1,502,161. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,547,000 after buying an additional 396,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after buying an additional 71,063 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 48,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

