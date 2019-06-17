Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1,978.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,406 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $11,672,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $4,950,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $6,890,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 9,798.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,533,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Aramark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

