Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Ascential in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ascential from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 468.75 ($6.13).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £149,640 ($195,531.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.