Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 179.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 293,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $35,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $116,087.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $572,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,025.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,252. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of ASH opened at $78.25 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

