ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Trading Down 0.3%

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$45.08 and last traded at C$45.01. 28,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 129,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Sett F. Policicchio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.23, for a total transaction of C$27,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,071.87. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $108,960.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

