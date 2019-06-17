Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Axel Springer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.47 ($69.15).

SPR stock opened at €62.20 ($72.33) on Friday. Axel Springer has a 1-year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 1-year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

