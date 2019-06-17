B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 64,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 131,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,024 shares of company stock worth $3,461,860. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/b-riley-wealth-management-inc-grows-position-in-intel-co-nasdaqintc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.