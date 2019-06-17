B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,956,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $114.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $114.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/b-riley-wealth-management-inc-has-1-51-million-stake-in-vanguard-dividend-appreciation-etf-nysearcavig.html.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.