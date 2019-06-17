B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Has $7.06 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for about 1.2% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

