Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.74

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00007982 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, Kyber Network and Tidex. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $44.77 million and $2.60 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00354059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.61 or 0.02318733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00158140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor launched on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 71,106,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,881,374 tokens. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Upbit, OKEx, Liqui, Ethfinex, COSS and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.