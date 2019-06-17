Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.49 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,235,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,651.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

