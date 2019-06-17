Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Allan P. Merrill purchased 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 537,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,533.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,374,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after purchasing an additional 373,441 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,426,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 564,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,186,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 999,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $320.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

