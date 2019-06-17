Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $971,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 197.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,879,000 after acquiring an additional 415,434 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

