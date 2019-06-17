Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,396,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,926,000 after acquiring an additional 964,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,874,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,236,000 after acquiring an additional 544,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,826,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,023,000 after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,675,000 after acquiring an additional 410,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $98.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

