BidaskClub Downgrades Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

INSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of INSG opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.67 million, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.55. Inseego has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Inseego by 320.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 497,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 379,427 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.