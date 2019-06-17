Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 174,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 788,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $298.43 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.05 and a 52 week high of $345.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $553.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

