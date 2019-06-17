BMO Capital Markets Cuts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$10.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. CIBC reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.86.

ARX opened at C$6.68 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$6.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

