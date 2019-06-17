Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.52 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,978.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 671,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638,716 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

