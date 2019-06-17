Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Cut by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.34.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

