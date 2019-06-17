Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $335.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.58.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,225,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,565,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

