Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $324.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $370.00 to $324.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Charter Equity lowered shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $253.03 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total value of $4,282,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.05, for a total transaction of $2,950,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,565,519 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Broadcom by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

