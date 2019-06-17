Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce ($0.03) EPS

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Neptune Wellness Solutions’ rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.34 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neptune Wellness Solutions an industry rank of 111 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 367,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.