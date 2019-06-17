Brokerages Set $2.75 Target Price for Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 147 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

