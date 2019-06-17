Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) PT at $73.63

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on L. Raymond James lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$83.00 price target on Loblaw Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 47,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$3,362,020.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$689,756.76. Also, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.91, for a total value of C$1,515,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$183,018.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,199 shares of company stock worth $9,766,724.

TSE:L opened at C$69.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.25. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$50.22 and a 52-week high of C$71.52.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 4.7459595 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

