Brokerages Set SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Target Price at $25.33

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Monique Berke acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 497,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 190,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SmartFinancial by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.53.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.23%. Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

