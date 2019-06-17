Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Bunge news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $312,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $8,160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,676,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,483,905. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 212,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,275. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 48.5% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 140.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,847 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Bunge by 49.0% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 134,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

BG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,444. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bunge has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.74%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

