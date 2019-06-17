Bytom Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.70 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Bytom has a total market cap of $189.33 million and approximately $83.70 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EXX, CoinEgg and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.01492049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055137 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001044 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Kucoin, CoinEgg, BitMart, CoinEx, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, Bibox, Gate.io, EXX, ZB.COM, HitBTC, RightBTC, FCoin, OKEx, Huobi and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

