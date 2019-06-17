Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on Camping World and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05. Camping World has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 413,446 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,556,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,410 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,372.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,827,356 shares of company stock worth $22,291,545. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Camping World by 52,007.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Camping World by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

