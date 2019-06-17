Capital One Financial Comments on Concho Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.65.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Concho Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $160.81. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Concho Resources by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,484,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,394,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,045 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.