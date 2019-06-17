CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

CarMax (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.76. 24,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $25,625,227.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435,547.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,490 shares of company stock valued at $27,427,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $46,107,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

