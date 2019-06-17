CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 509,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.49. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,565. The stock has a market cap of $736.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CBTX has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 31.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after buying an additional 59,255 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBTX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 654,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 287,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CBTX by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 227,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CBTX in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

