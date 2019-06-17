Cerebellum GP LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. WPX Energy accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in WPX Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,939,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in WPX Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in WPX Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPX. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.79 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.50%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/cerebellum-gp-llc-has-348000-holdings-in-wpx-energy-inc-nysewpx.html.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.