Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on C. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC set a $76.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.39.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.19. 3,352,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,178,639. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,160,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Citigroup by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 420,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.