Cleararc Capital Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cleararc Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $265.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone upgraded Broadcom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total value of $4,282,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,824 shares of company stock worth $20,565,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cleararc Capital Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/cleararc-capital-inc-sells-461-shares-of-broadcom-inc-nasdaqavgo.html.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.