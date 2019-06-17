Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.86 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,861,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after buying an additional 8,820,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,221,000 after buying an additional 2,796,779 shares in the last quarter. Actiam N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,106,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,830,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $132.45 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1,014.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

