Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $702.01 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $702,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Paypal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Paypal by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.66.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $116.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $3,371,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,238,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/clearbridge-investments-llc-has-702-01-million-stake-in-paypal-holdings-inc-nasdaqpypl.html.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.