Coe Capital Management LLC Has $706,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Coe Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.21 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

