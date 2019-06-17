COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.92.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

