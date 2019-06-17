Columbia Asset Management Acquires 140 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729 in the last 90 days. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.02. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

