Columbia Asset Management Sells 600 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $133.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $140.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $5,580,047.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,357. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Columbia Asset Management Sells 600 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/columbia-asset-management-sells-600-shares-of-marriott-international-inc-nasdaqmar.html.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.