Comparing Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Leap Technology (NASDAQ:LPTC)

Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leap Technology and Colliers International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $77.22, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Technology and Colliers International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group $2.83 billion 0.93 $97.66 million $2.45 27.96

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Leap Technology has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Technology and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group 3.24% 25.61% 4.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Leap Technology does not pay a dividend. Colliers International Group pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Leap Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Technology

[email protected] Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. [email protected] Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

