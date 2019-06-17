Comparing LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) & LightPath Technologies (OTCMKTS:LPTH)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A LightPath Technologies -5.22% -4.91% -3.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LDK Solar and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LightPath Technologies $32.53 million 0.75 $1.06 million $0.04 23.50

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LDK Solar and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A LightPath Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

